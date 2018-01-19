Authorities capture 1 suspect involved in Dec. 2017 shooting in Midland

Authorities have made an arrest following a shooting that occurred in Midland back in Dec. 2017.

The Midland Police Department posted on social media that Trevor George was apprehended in El Paso.

The search continues for the second suspect, Brad Dean, 18.

The shooting occurred at the Park Glen Apartments, off of Rankin Highway in Midland, back on Dec. 27, 2017.

One person was shot twice in that shooting.

If you have any information on Dean's whereabouts, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information.

