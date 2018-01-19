Authorities capture 1 suspect involved in Dec. 2017 shooting in - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Authorities capture 1 suspect involved in Dec. 2017 shooting in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Trevor George (Source: Midland Police Department) Trevor George (Source: Midland Police Department)
Brad Dean (Source: Midland Police Department) Brad Dean (Source: Midland Police Department)
(KWES) -

Authorities have made an arrest following a shooting that occurred in Midland back in Dec. 2017.

The Midland Police Department posted on social media that Trevor George was apprehended in El Paso.

The search continues for the second suspect, Brad Dean, 18.

The shooting occurred at the Park Glen Apartments, off of Rankin Highway in Midland, back on Dec. 27, 2017.

One person was shot twice in that shooting.

If you have any information on Dean's whereabouts, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly