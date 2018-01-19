Longtime University Boulevard improvement project set to begin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Longtime University Boulevard improvement project set to begin

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The orange barrels are, well, they're already here. The City of Odessa is currently working to expand a part of one of the busiest streets they have.

"University is a major east, west corridor through town," said Hal Feldman Traffic Coordinator with the City of Odessa.

Construction will bring in a new center turn lane that stretches between Grandview Avenue and Andrews Highway.

"Most of that corridor is just two lanes each direction. When someone wants to make a left-hand turn, they stop in that thru-lane waiting for a gap in traffic to make that left turn but it backs up everyone behind them," said Feldman.

That's where you the resident and your input come in. Monday, January 22 is one of the final public meetings left about the construction. Construction that is set to begin by the end of the month or early-February.

It's about two miles of roads, multiple business both old and new are in the area. An area, where the city has had to cut deals with property owners on.

"We have bought out houses, west of Dawn Avenue on the north side, there's about five empty lots now. Those are a part of the purchases that the city has made. There's been about 64 property owners where we haven't needed the entire piece of property," said Feldman.

$15.5 million has been budgeted for the project. A project almost three years in the making with the hopes of making driving in the area more pleasant.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

    US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-01-19 06:25:00 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 2:57 AM EST2018-01-20 07:57:16 GMT

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

  • The Latest: Schumer says Trump 'backed off' deal

    The Latest: Schumer says Trump 'backed off' deal

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:55 AM EST2018-01-19 12:55:08 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 2:17 AM EST2018-01-20 07:17:55 GMT
    President Donald Trump says Senate Democrats are focused on "illegal immigration and weak borders" as a government shutdown looms.
    President Donald Trump says Senate Democrats are focused on "illegal immigration and weak borders" as a government shutdown looms.

  • Maybe next time: Cities see failed Amazon bids as trial runs

    Maybe next time: Cities see failed Amazon bids as trial runs

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:14 AM EST2018-01-19 06:14:48 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-01-20 07:16:47 GMT

    Looking on the bright side, several leaders whose proposals didn't make it say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted.

    Looking on the bright side, several leaders whose proposals didn't make it say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted.

    •   
Powered by Frankly