Jackalopes' goalie starts show on Youtube

One Jackalopes goalie, Brett Epp, has been spending a good amount of time in front of the camera. The 20-year-old Jack started a Youtube show to feature his teammates here in Odessa.

“When I played in Manitoba last year there was one guy that did a Youtube series and it kinda went viral. So I just that would be funny and tried to do it down here,” said Epp.

He’s released six episodes and says there are much more to come.

“It has been really fun so far and the fans seem to like it so we’re gonna keep on doing it,” said Brett Epp.

As far as what’s discussed on his show, really any topic is fair game.

“I just talk to them about life with them. For example, I’ll ask them questions like what's your guilty pleasure,” said Epp.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.