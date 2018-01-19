Boil water notice issued for Seagraves - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Boil water notice issued for Seagraves

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
SEAGRAVES, TX (KWES) -

A "boil water" notice has been issued through Jan. 22 for the City of Seagraves.

People are advised to boil the water before drinking, bathing and washing their hands. 

