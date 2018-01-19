Teen flown to Lubbock with critical injuries following pedestrian accident

UPDATE: We're told the woman involved is a 16-year-old who is not enrolled in MISD. She is being flown to Lubbock with critical injuries,

The driver in the accident has been identified.

At this time the investigation is ongoing.

---------------

The Midland Police Department is responding to a pedestrian accident on Lamesa and Gist.

We're told a juvenile female is involved, but the extent of injuries has not been reported.

Police ask to avoid the area for the next two hours.

