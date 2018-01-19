1 Charged following Friday pedestrian accident

UPDATE 1/23 : An arrest has been made in connection with the accident. Elsie Ivelisse Casiano Vasquez was arrested and taken to the Midland County Jail, she is facing charges of accident involving personal injury or death.

The teen continues to improve.

----------

UPDATE: We're told the woman involved is a 16-year-old who is not enrolled in Midland I.S.D. She is being flown to Lubbock with critical injuries.



The Midland Police Department tells us, “We had a 16-year-old walking southbound on Lamesa, the Lamesa and Gist area, where she was on the sidewalk on the west side, and she was struck by a vehicle driving southbound on Lamesa,” said Sgt. Jimmy Young with the Midland Police Department.

Authorities said the driver involved in the accident did flee the scene. However, she later reported the accident to Midland Police so the accident is not being considered a hit and run.

The driver in the accident has been identified, but has not been arrested nor given a ticket.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

---------------

The Midland Police Department is responding to a pedestrian accident on Lamesa and Gist.

We're told a juvenile female is involved, but the extent of injuries has not been reported.

Police ask to avoid the area for the next two hours.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.