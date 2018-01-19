Former President George W Bush's Portraits of Courage exhibit opens Saturday

The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Looking on the bright side, several leaders whose proposals didn't make it say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted.
At the Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Marvin Jennings said communication is a top priority.
Authorities have made an arrest following a shooting that occurred in Midland back in Dec. 2017. The Midland Police Department posted on social media that Trevor George was apprehended in El Paso.
