Midland mother hosting book signing on Saturday

One Midland mom, who just got a book published to help autistic children, is having a book signing this Saturday.



Karissa Winters is the author of "Your Guide to All Things Caticorn."



It's a book that helps autistic children target sensory issues.



20 percent of the sales will go to help autistic children get service dogs.



But this book signing is just another step for her to give back to the local community.



Winters is in the process of working with MARC Spectrum of Solutions for an event in a few months to help parents find the proper services for autistic children.



"There shouldn't be a child who doesn't get the help they need. So, I know how much they helped Presley, so we really want to give back to the local community through doing that as well," said Karissa.

"I wanna help other kids that deal with autism because I know what it feels like," said Presley.

The book signing will be at the Barnes and Noble in Midland from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday.

