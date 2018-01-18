South awaits thaw from snowstorm, icy roads and numbing cold

Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.
Some 55 million people across 25 states were under some sort of winter weather advisory, watch or warning on Wednesday.
At least 15 people have died since the midweek snow storm spread from Texas to North Carolina and beyond.
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.
At least 15 people have died since the midweek snow storm spread from Texas to North Carolina and beyond.
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.
Very cold air over the Carolinas will modify or "mellow out" between Friday and the weekend. A shower system could scoot through the region early next week.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap
