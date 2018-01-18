Man convicted in fatal 2015 beating of woman in Albuquerque - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man convicted in fatal 2015 beating of woman in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - One of the suspects accused of kidnapping and fatally beating a 29-year-old woman in Albuquerque in 2015 has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say jurors found 57-year-old William Alexander guilty Thursday after a seven-day trial.

A sentencing date is expected to be set within 60 days.

Albuquerque police say Alexander was among four people who tied up Tiffany Boyer before killing her at a northeast Albuquerque home in August 2015, then dumping her body.

Prosecutors say Boyer's body was found three months later near Mountainair and was so decomposed it took a forensic anthropologist nearly six months to determine how she died.

Another suspect in the case has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a 24-year prison sentence.

Two other defendants have yet to stand trial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly