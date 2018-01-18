New flag designed by kids displayed at Central Fire Station in Midland

The Central Fire Station in Midland has a new flag to display.

We’re told the Complex Community Federal Credit Union is a partner in education with Travis Elementary.



We’re told the staff and students worked together to create a giant flag made entirely out of hand prints.



The credit union provided the materials and the fire officials said the flag will hang at the central office.



Jason Berridge said, “What better symbol for representing America and freedom for the heroic support that they both provide. I couldn't think of a better way to recognize somebody than a flag that were painted by kids. Use their hands, painted with their hands it was done by the kids so it was a pretty awesome event."



For every year the credit union has been in business, we’re told the company goes out and performs “Intentional Acts of Kindness” in the community.

