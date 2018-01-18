Fire officials say that large fire in Beverly Hills under control

The Central Fire Station in Midland has a new flag to display. We’re told the Complex Community Federal Credit Union is a partner in education with Travis Elementary.
An Odessa woman has been charged in connection with a murder case that began back on Nov. 28, 2017. Danielle Razo, 33, of Odessa, has been charged along with William "Billy" Martinez, 28, of Hobbs, and Eduardo Servin, 27, of Hobbs, in the death of Daniel Torres, 45, of Hobbs, N.M.
Furr's Fresh Buffet workers, got the call most people dread, and that was they were out of a job.
The District 2-6A swimming and diving championships occurred at COM Aquatics. For Midland I.S.D. Head Swim and Dive Coach Steve Flato, this is his first district meet since being hired last summer to coach Lee and Midland High.
Drug addiction remains one of the biggest threats to American families.
