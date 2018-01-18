Former Midland Christian star quarterback transfers to Permian

For the past two seasons, Peyton Powell has led the Midland Christians Mustangs as their starting quarterback.

But on Wednesday night, Powell confirmed to us that he has transferred to Permian High School.

Powell had to miss a good chunk of games this fall because of a rib injury, but he managed to account for over 1,000 yards both rushing and passing.

He also played basketball at Midland Christian and won the 2017 5A TAPPS state high jump.

He'll be a senior in the fall.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.