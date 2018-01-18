Volunteers set to being training to join Crisis Intervention Unit

Next week, over a dozen volunteers will begin their training to help officers and victims at the scene of a crime.

“It doesn’t matter, we will go wherever victims need us to be,” said Gabriela Reyes, Director, Crisis Intervention Unit. “If an officer tells us show up here at a certain time, we will go.”

That’s the work of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Unit.

“We are the only civilian group that gets to assist officers at the scene,” said Reyes.

Reyes and Assistant Ulanda Suggs will help train 13 new volunteers over 40 hours.

“They have to know what’s out there,” said Reyes.

What’s out there, the training will show the volunteers options they can offer victims for any situation.

“One-third of our calls are family violence calls. We also have a lot of car accidents especially in the oilfield. We have a lot of oilfield deaths,” said Reyes.

The training is six weeks with a test at the end, once the volunteers pass they will be able to hit the streets and help.

“Once we get to a scene, we’re assured an officer is going to be there to make sure that scene is safe for our volunteers,” said Reyes.

Reyes has been the director of the unit for almost 10 years. Being a part of the department, you kind of sign an unofficial oath.

“We have to be out there and help our community, train our community, and be sure that we’re there to provide information to help a victim go on to the next phase of, hopefully, recovery,” said Reyes.

Recovery won’t start until there’s help, that help begins with those on the scene, those on the scene are usually members of the CIU.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.