Odessa woman awaiting extradition, charged in connection with Hobbs murder case

An Odessa woman has been charged in connection with a murder case that began back on Nov. 28, 2017.

Danielle Razo, 33, of Odessa, has been charged along with William "Billy" Martinez, 28, of Hobbs, and Eduardo Servin, 27, of Hobbs, in the death of Daniel Torres, 45, of Hobbs, N.M.

The incident took place in the 500 block of N. Selman on Nov. 28, 2017.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Torres inside a home suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Then on Jan. 17, 2018, arrest warrants were issued for Razo Martinez charging them with accessory to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. A warrant was also issued for Servin charging him with accessory to commit murder.

Hobbs police say that Razo was located by Odessa police at her home and was arrested without incident.

Razo is currently being held without bond and is awaiting extradition.

We're told Martinez was located in the 900 block of West Caprock, however, Servin has not been located.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Hobbs police at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

