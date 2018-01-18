Odessa police searching for Bealls robbery suspect

Odessa police are asking your help in finding a suspect in connection to a robbery at Bealls Department Store.

On Tuesday, we’re told Odessa police responded to Bealls Department Store located at 2008 East 42nd Street in reference to a theft.



Police investigation revealed that a male suspect took almost $208 worth of merchandise and fled without attempted to pay.



According to the investigation, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5’6” tall and 130 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.



We’re told anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspect below to please contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference Case #18-02487.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.