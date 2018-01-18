Eunice I.S.D. canceling school Friday due to possible flu outbreak

California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
Looking on the bright side, several leaders whose proposals didn't make it say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
Next week, over a dozen volunteers will begin their training to help officers and victims at the scene of a crime. That’s the work of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Unit.
One Midland mom, who just got a book published to help autistic children, is having a book signing this Saturday. Karissa Winters is the author of "Your Guide to All Things Caticorn."
