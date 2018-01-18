Eunice I.S.D. canceling school Friday due to possible flu outbreak

The Eunice Independent School District is canceling classes for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, due to a possible flu outbreak.

The school district said that there are several confirmed flu cases throughout the school district.

We're told staff members and students have been displaying symptoms of the flu including fever, strep threat and upper-respiratory issues.

School administrators said that Friday will be a "professional development day," which means that staff members who are ill can take the day off. Employees that are well will work on Friday.

No other details about the possible outbreak have been released.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.