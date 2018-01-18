1 arrested in connection with arson investigation in Odessa

We’re told Odessa police made an arrest in connection to an arson that occurred in South Odessa early Thursday morning.



According to Odessa police, an officer was in the 300 block of East 1st Street and observed a maroon Ford Ranger traveling westbound on 1st Street before parking in the 300 block of East 1st Street.



Police said the driver exited the vehicle and walked southbound to the 200 block of Hancock Avenue.



According to police, officers observed the same male suspect walk back to his vehicle and re-enter.



Then, police said they observed bright yellow flames coming from a residence located in the 200 block of South Hancock Avenue.



We’re told the suspect fled the scene westbound in the listed vehicle.



According to investigation, officers conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle in the 200 block of North Lee Avenue.



Police said they identified the driver as Raymond Fresquez, 47, and could smell a strong gasoline odor coming from the vehicle.



We’re told a red gasoline can was observed in plain view in the bed of the truck.



According to the investigation, there were no reported injuries and Odessa Fire Rescue responded and extinguished a fully engulfed fire from a residence.



According to police, Fresquez was charged with arson, driving while license invalid with prior convictions and for 4 outstanding warrants.



We’re told police took Fresquez to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

