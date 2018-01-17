South's slow-motion freeze begins to relent

Some 55 million people across 25 states were under some sort of winter weather advisory, watch or warning on Wednesday.
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets to be a good Samaritan twice while driving during Wednesday’s snow storm in North Carolina.
Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a winter storm that dumped a half-foot of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidency
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honor
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family
