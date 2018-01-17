Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old girl from Missouri City, Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl.

Authorities are searching for Jazmine Samantha Johnson, 17.

Missouri City Police said that Johnson was taken from her home by an unknown suspect.

Johnson is 5'6" tall, 140 pounds, with black hair with blond highlights and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater with gold lettering and black leggings.

Authorities believe Johnson to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, contact the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.

