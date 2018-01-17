Fire crews clear scene of Odessa hotel fire, no word on cause

UPDATE: Odessa fire dispatch has confirmed that crews have cleared the scene at the Holiday Inn Express.

No word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

----------------

Odessa Fire-Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at the Holiday Inn Express.

The fire is located at 5321 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

We're told firefighters were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m.

No word yet if any injuries have been reported.

We'll keep you up-to-date.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.