Jason's Deli identifies 164 locations affected by Dec. 2017 data breach

Jason's Deli has released a list of locations that were affected by a data breach in December of 2017.

The list, which is posted on their website, showed a total 164 locations affected.

The locations are in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

In a statement, Jason's Deli said, "a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the "dark web" and that analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations."

Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli customer service via e-mail at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or by calling (409) 838-1976.

Jason's Deli has 266 restaurants in 28 states and are headquartered in Texas.

