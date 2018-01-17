Republican candidates for Texas Railroad Commissioner speak at luncheon

It's an important position in the state for the oil and gas community, the Texas Railroad Commissioner.



Two candidates are vying for the spot.



On Wednesday, the Ector County Republican Women hosted a luncheon to hear from the candidates.



Weston Martinez is challenging Commissioner Christi Craddick on the Republican ticket.



Craddick's father, State Representative Tom Craddick, spoke on behalf of his daughter.



We spoke to him and Martinez about what they will bring to the office.



"She has worked the state, gone to all the districts met the people that work for the commission and visited with them to see what their needs are. That's a big factor than just living in Austin and not what it's like living in the field offices," said Craddick.



"I've served Texas as a commissioner for the State of Texas over the last 6 years, so I actually have the most experience as being a commissioner. So what I bring to the table is the unique ability to actually take my technical background and also my training as a commissioner already for the State of Texas and help bring us to the next level," said Martinez.



The primary election will take place on March 6.

