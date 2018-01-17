Odessa Citizen's Police Academy accepting applicants - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa Citizen's Police Academy accepting applicants

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Are you interested in putting yourself in a police officer's shoes?

Registration for Odessa's Citizen's Police Academy is just a few weeks away.

The 16-week academy will give you a working knowledge of the Odessa Police Department.

Classes will begin February 8 from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday nights.

The cost of the course is completely free.

But, you better hurry as the first 40 applicants will be accepted.

The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. on Feb. 2.

You can find the registration form on the police department's website at http://www.odessapd.com.

