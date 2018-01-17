UTPB Men's basketball team to take on top opponent after their first conference loss

The UTPB Men's Basketball team lost their first conference game on Saturday. Coach Newman said he wasn't as disappointed with the loss itself but rather the way that they lost.

He felt his team started playing more as individuals on a court rather than a unified team. On Thursday night, the Falcons will be put to a test to see if this loss motivated them to get back on track to becoming a team that can repeat a conference championship as they're up against the current Lone Star Conference leaders, Texas A&M Commerce.

"We'll find out on Thursday how this team responds. If they respond the correct way and come together, like I think they will, then it will be worth it. But if not and guys continue to split and go the wrong way, then obviously it's a reflection on something different,” said Newman.

Tip-off for the men's home game is at 7:30 p.m..

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.