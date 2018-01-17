UTPB Men's, Women's Basketball take on top ranked Commerce after tough losses

Both the UTPB Men's and Women's basketball teams are coming off tough conference losses to San Angelo State. The men's team fell short 84-83 giving them their first conference loss of the season. The women's team have dropped to 2-4 in conference play after losing to Kingsville and San Angelo State. Both coaches were disappointed in their teams performances and hope to bounce back Thursday night against Texas A&M Commerce.

"I have a problem losing like we did on Saturday where it's just a bunch of individuals out there. On offense, there was no guys making plays for other guys and defense there was no guy helping the other guy. It was not a unit. It was embarrassing," said Men's Coach, Andy Newman.

"Commerce, they're first in the league right now. Then Tarleton is a very tough team so we'll know where we are headed I think after this week and not even based on our record. I think we really need to get better and we need to fight more. We need to consistently be competitors and if we do that in the next week going into the second round of conference play, I think that'll be a good place for us to be," said Women's Coach, Rae Boothe.

Both teams start a four game homestand Thursday night. The women's game tips off at 5:30 p.m., while the men will take on the #1 seed in the conference at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.