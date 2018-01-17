UTPB's Women's Basketball trying to bounce back after tough loss

The UTPB Women's Basketball Team was in a six way tie for 4th through 10th place prior to their game against Kingsville last week. The Falcons have lost two in a row since, dropping them to 2-4 in conference play. Coach Rae Boothe was disappointed and wants her team to compete in every game.

"We try to say we're not better than anybody and on any day even against Midwestern. They're not better than us before the game. We have to go out there and we have to play. They have to earn it or we have to earn it and Kingsville and obviously that San Angelo State game. It was a pretty embarrassing week and I think we'll find out what we're really made of this week with a bigger challenging one," said Boothe.

Coach Boothe said there's a huge difference in this team when they play with high energy and when they don't. With a four game home stand coming up, the Falcons hope to bring that energy and play with some fight starting Thursday night. UTPB takes on the #2 Texas A&M Commerce at 5:30 pm.

