3rd graders learn about money, starting businesses, selling products

Bills, taxes, the power of a dollar, don’t you wish you learned about those things when we were kids? Students state-wide nowadays do.

“Financial literacy is within their Texas Education Knowledge Standards, their TEKS,” said Kimberly Radcliff, 3rd Grade Math Teacher at Santa Rita Elementary School.

3rd graders in Mrs. Radcliff and Mrs. Mooney’s class take their learning in stride. Market Day was a month-long project the students took part in where they came up with their own businesses, how to advertise it and learning about those pesky start-up costs.

“They were shocked about taxes and how they have to pay for property taxes. We’ve gotten more in-depth with that and explained you’re not just going to be able to get something for free. You have to work for something and pay taxes on that,” said Radcliff.

Whether they had partners or went into business themselves, the ideas very creative.

“Lava lamps,” said Ryan Parsley.

“I sold Ninja Stars that were fidget spinners,” said Charlie Prouhet.

“I sold bracelets and unicorn hats,” said Makayla Rodriguez

“We sold pillows,” said Aracely Macias.

“We sold clay pens,” said Layton Hale.

One student showed off his online following for his business.

“My project for Market Day was my YouTube Channel, Awesome Dice D. My YouTube channel, you can check that out and subscribe,” said Dalton Grow.

As sales went through the roof, especially for David Foster’s tic-tac-toe set, a little something called supply and demand kicked in.

“First, I sold it for like $5. Then whenever I had five left, I sold it for $10. Then when I had 3 left, I sold them for $20. Then when I two left, I sold both of them for $50,” said Foster.

They each worked hard on their product, made friends, but most importantly gave them a glimpse of what adulting financially looks like.

“It’s not going to be that much fun when you have your own real money,” said Macias.

Real money, something these young businessmen and women are well on their way to getting.

