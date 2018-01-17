Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department breaks ground on new building

The Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department officially broke ground on a new building on Wednesday.



The project to build a new fire station has been in the works for a number of years.



We're told the main reason for the new station is easier access to the highway.



Plus, with a new location, come upgraded features.



The stations meeting room, offices and pull-through bays will all be brand new.



The Greenwood Volunteer Fire Chief, Jon Baumann, says he just wants everything in one place.



"The main thing is to get the equipment we have out of the weather, a lot of it's been had to be stored outside or in other people's buildings. So, it's going to consolidate everything and get it in an environment where it's out of the weather and we can have space to work on it. It's going to be really nice to get everything under one roof," said Baumann.



The new building is expected to become a reality in late spring or early summer.



