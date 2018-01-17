Career Consulate of Mexico partners with Midland College to offer scholarships

The Career Consulate of Mexico or Consulado de Carrera, has partnered up with Midland College to offer new scholarships.



The new scholarships will be for Mexican or Mexican American students studying in Midland.



Midland College's President, Dr. Steve Thomas, says this is a great opportunity for these students, who have the chance to study a variety of different things.



"We offer a variety of programs that they could be enrolled in, from English as a second language to adult basic education, to actual custom training for a skill set, that might be useful for them to find a good job," said Thomas.



The scholarships will be for the upcoming spring semester.



The grant is awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico and the Institute for Mexicans Abroad through the Mexican Consulate in Presidio.



