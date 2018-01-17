PROGRAMING ALERT: Saturday Night Live to air at midnight Sunday morning

North and South Korea held rare talks this week where they agreed to form their first unified Olympic team.
Freedom Service Dogs of America searched for rescue dogs in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring back in December. Two out of the six dogs they chose are starting training to become service dogs for veterans.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl. Authorities are searching for Jazmine Samantha Johnson, 17.
Both the UTPB Men's and Women's basketball teams are coming off tough conference losses to San Angelo State.
Odessa fire dispatch has confirmed that crews have cleared the scene at the Holiday Inn Express. No word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.
