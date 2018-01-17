21-year-old killed in Reeves Co. crash

A 21-year-old man is dead following a crash in Reeves County on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and State Highway 302, about 18 miles north of Pecos.

We're told a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 285 approaching the intersection of State Highway 302 where the road curves.

DPS Troopers said the driver of the Silverado failed to drive in a single lane, entered the northbound lane and collided with a 1971 Kenworth truck tractor.

The driver of the Silverado, Justin K. Phillips, 21, of Colmesneil, TX, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck tractor wasn't injured.

