Process to select next Midland Co. District Clerk becomes more clear

The process to determine the next Midland County District Clerk has become more clear.

As we reported earlier this month, the now former Midland County District Clerk, Ross Bush, resigned from his position.

However, his name will still appear on the March 6, 2018, primary ballot. Here's why: We're told the date to remove any names from the March 2018 primary ballot was on Dec. 12, 2017.

According to Deborah Land, the Midland County Elections Administrator, all the votes for Bush will be null and void since Bush has informed the Midland County District Attorney's Office that he is withdrawing from the race.

The next steps will involve a person being selected by both parties.

Those individuals would be selected by newly elected or appointed party and precinct chairs in Midland County from the March 6, 2018, primary.

We're told they'll meet in June where they will select someone and those names will be submitted by the parties to the elections office by Aug. 24, 2018.

Then those names will appear on the Nov. 6, 2018, election for the District Clerk position.

We will continue to keep an eye on this story as further information becomes available.

