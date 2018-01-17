District Attorney releases pretrial program agreement on former Midland Co. district clerk

District Attorney Laura Nodolf released paperwork about a plea bargain agreement to enter the pretrial intervention program with former Midland County District Clerk, Ross Bush.

Bush waved his right to a speedy trial, admitting guilt to the charges of tampering with government records, which is a felony offense.

He must successfully complete the pretrial program as a condition of the charges being expunged from his record.

He has 14 weeks to complete the program.

He will have to pay a fine of $500 to the district attorney’s office as a condition of the pretrial intervention program.

Nodolf said, “her office believes this is the best resolution for both parties considering Bush’s lack of criminal history.”

The District Attorney said that Bush intends to withdraw his name from the Midland County District Clerk race as he has resigned as District Clerk.

Here is the complete agreement:

