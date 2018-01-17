2 out of 6 local rescue dogs train to become service dogs

Freedom Service Dogs of America, based in Colorado, is an organization that trains rescue dogs so they can become customized-trained service dogs for veterans with physical or mental disabilities. They searched for rescue dogs in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring back in December. They chose six dogs that they felt could potentially become a service dog.

We met Pemmy, a mutt who was chosen from the Midland Humane Coalition. Pemmy and another dog are starting their medical evaluations where they will get blood work and x-rayed to make sure they're healthy.

One Odessa dog was released and is up for adoption since she's frightened of large machinery like trucks and buses. Another dog was too high energy, but was eventually adopted into a new family.

The remaining dogs are either getting evaluated or already beginning their training.

All dogs that finish the training are given to veterans free of charge.

