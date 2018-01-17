OPD asking for help with aggravated robbery investigation

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help with an aggravated robbery investigation.

We're told officers were called out to 3900 Tanglewood in reference to a stolen vehicle on Tuesday. The victim left the keys in the ignition with the engine running while he went into the store, according to the investigation, when he returned a suspect was driving away in the vehicle.

The victim ran after him and in the attempt to stop him from taking the car, the suspect ran over his leg. He was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, approximately 6' tall and 170 pounds. We're told he was wearing a white hoodie and black beanie with black gloves and white shoes.

The vehicle's description is a white 2003 GMC Yukon with Texas plate number CCD6142. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (432) 333 - TIPS.

