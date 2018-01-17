Man arrested after leading Ector Co. deputies on pursuit

Ector County deputies have arrested a man after he led them on a pursuit Wednesday morning.

We're told deputies ran the license plate of a red mustang because the car matched the description of a stolen vehicle and although the plates didn't match, the driver didn't pull over and instead led them on the pursuit.

The driver was identified as Christopher Davidson, 45, he was pulled over on Brownstone and Faudree roads, where he was arrested.

The car did turn out to be stolen out of Motel One on Jan. 13 when the keys were left in the ignition, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Davison is being charged with evading arrest and detention.

