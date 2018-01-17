Officer Churchwell's home dedication open to public today

A former Midland police officer and Marine is getting his home sweet home today.

If you can recall, Officer Jake Churchwell was involved in a tragic car accident that left him in a wheelchair back in 2016. But some organizations and local businesses decided to build him a home to give back to him.

“We’re very honored to present this house to him,” said Permian Homes President Greg Ferrel. "We're happy to be a part of this."

Operation Finally Home, Permian Homes and several businesses volunteered to help make the blueprint a reality.

“In the beginning they asked if I was interested in giving back and to do everything you can without charging," said Joshua Perez of Boss Electric. "It’s someone who was a veteran who has given to his country. So, why not?”

"That’s the satisfaction we get with painting homes because the hustle and bustle, it gets hectic," said Joe White, owner of White's Painting. "That's what I like, is to come back 3-4 months later to see once it’s decorated and stuff, it gives you back satisfaction and think, 'We were a part of that to create a happy home.'"

Churchwell was injured on the job while serving for the Midland Police Department. Because of his injury, his home was designed to meet his needs.

“We made the doors a little bit wider than normal just so he can have access with his wheelchair and the foundation has no steps in it. Like the wheelstop for the garage and steps going into the house,” said Ferrel.

The mortgage-free home is a gesture to show the community doesn't forget veterans like Churchwell.

“It’s just the service they provide, you know. They’re risking for us. It’s in your heart to do it," said White. "They sacrificed for us so we do the same back.”

The home dedication is open to the public and will be at 1110 Day Break Way in Midland, Wednesday, Jan. 17. It starts at 10 a.m.

