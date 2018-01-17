Brrr: East Texas sees coldest temperatures in 22 years

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. East Texas Now airs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Ector County deputies have arrested a man after he led them on a pursuit Wednesday morning.
Officer Jake Churchwell, a former Midland police officer and Marine is getting his home sweet home today.
The meeting is intended to boost the campaign of "maximum pressure" that the Trump administration has championed to deprive the North of revenue for weapons development. Officials will discuss cooperation on sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomacy.
The Midland Independent School District School Board unanimously approved a 'turn around' plan for Sam Houston Elementary School.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teens following a home invasion on Sunday night. The incident took place on West County Road 130.
