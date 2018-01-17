Roads remain icy across region on Wednesday

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m. East Texas Now airs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Icy roads were still prevalent across the region Wednesday morning following a winter storm that brought sleet and snow to the area.

The Texas Department of Transportation's highway conditions map showed hundreds of roads with patches of ice from north of Texarkana to south of Lufkin. Travel is still not recommended at this time.

The Highway 259 bypass in Kilgore was temporarily closed Tuesday but reopened by the evening. George Ritchie Road in Longview was shut down between Pine Tree Road and the city limits. It was reopened Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. In Tyler, police were discouraging motorists from driving on Paluxy Road due to icy conditions and numerous slide-offs.

The City of Van says FM 314 from Van to Highway 64 is clear. Highway 64 from FM 314 to Loop 49 is clear with the exception of one small spot in Redland. Loop 49 is also icy.

Highway 31 between Chandler and Athens is relatively clear but patches of ice remain on bridges and elevated areas, according to KLTV news partner The Athens Daily Review.

Early Wednesday morning, Kilgore Police Department said many roadways in the city were dry with a few small patches of ice.

"The main problems are secondary roads and bridges. The bridges have been sanded by TXDOT but still have ice on them. If you travel on one it’s recommended to coast over without accelerating or applying brakes," the police department said.

KPD said the most dangerous areas in the city were parking lots and smaller streets.

We cannot express strongly enough how important it is to stay off the roads today. Crews have been clearing trucks from I-20 using rock & ice melt all day because of issues climbing hills from MM 556-571. Roads expected to freeze again tonight. pic.twitter.com/LQPJQOuiaO — TxDOT-Tyler (@TxDOTTyler) January 16, 2018

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is reporting no road closures Wednesday morning. However, bridges on county roads may still be icy due to not being treated. Officials encourage you to go slow across all bridges and overpasses.

The City of Marshall says they are continuing to utilize the sand truck and will monitor road conditions throughout the day today. The city advises travelers to use extreme caution especially in slick areas that are shaded and uphill.

This story will continue to update as road conditions change.

Motorists should continue to use caution on bridges and overpasses and watch for icy patches on side streets.

