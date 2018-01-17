UIC breaks ground on $100M academic, residential complex

CHICAGO (AP) - The University of Illinois at Chicago has broken ground on a $100 million academic and residential complex.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for the 10-story tower that's part of a public-private partnership with Austin, Texas-based American Campus Communities. School officials say it's being financed primarily through tax-exempt bonds. The university says the new complex will help meet infrastructure needs as enrollment increases.

The project is expected to be finished in July 2019 with 83,000 square feet (7,711 square meters) of residential space housing 550 beds in dorm rooms and suites. The complex also will have 51,000 square feet (4,738 square meters) of academic areas, including three large lecture halls, four classrooms and group study rooms.

There also will be lounges, offices, laundry facilities, a fitness center and retail space.

