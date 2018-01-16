MHS Boys, Girls sweep Lee in cross-town rivalry - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

MHS Boys, Girls sweep Lee in cross-town rivalry

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland High girls and boys basketball teams swept the Lee Rebels on Tuesday night at the Chapparal Center. 

The Lady Dawgs defeated the Lady Rebels 50-36, while the Midland High boys team defeated Lee 68-48. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly