Permian girls, boys defeat Odessa High - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Permian girls, boys defeat Odessa High

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Permian Boys and Girls teams defeated their cross town rival Odessa High at the Permian Fieldhouse Tuesday night. 

Boys Basketball Final Score: Permian 64 - Odessa High 44 

Girls Basketball Final Score: Permian 33- Odessa High 30 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly