Midland I.S.D. School Board unanimously approves 'turn around' plan for Sam Houston Elementary

The Midland Independent School District School Board unanimously approved a 'turn around' plan for Sam Houston Elementary School.



The school has been placed on 'Improvement Needed' status by the state for the past two years.



The district wants to turn the school into a college prep elementary.



That means there will be new administrators and a focus on organizational and learning skills.



They'll do that by using the AVID program.



The school district came up with the plan in December.



We're told that since the plan has been approved, they'll start implementing it on Wednesday.



