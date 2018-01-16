Lea County Correctional Facility, NE New Mexico Detention Facili - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Lea County Correctional Facility, NE New Mexico Detention Facility on lockdown

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LEA COUNTY, NM (KWES) -

We have learned that the Lea County Correctional Facility and Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility are currently on lockdown.

It's unknown as to the reason for the lockdown at this time.

We're told if you have a family member at the center and are concerned, you can contact the center for additional information.

We are working to get additional information.

