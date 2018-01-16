Bonds for teens accused in Midland Co. home invasion set at $100,000

The meeting is intended to boost the campaign of "maximum pressure" that the Trump administration has championed to deprive the North of revenue for weapons development. Officials will discuss cooperation on sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomacy.
The Midland Independent School District School Board unanimously approved a 'turn around' plan for Sam Houston Elementary School.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teens following a home invasion on Sunday night. The incident took place on West County Road 130.
The truck driver that damaged two bridges in Stanton and Midland has been identified.
We have learned that the Lea County Correctional Facility and Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility are currently on lockdown. It's unknown as to the reason for the lockdown at this time.
