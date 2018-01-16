Ector County Detention Officer arrested, charged with assault

An Ector County Detention Officer is out on bond after being charged with assault.

We're told Malcolm Anders, 24, was arrested last Friday on a charge of assault by strangulation/family violence.

According to the report, a verbal argument between Anders and his common law wife became physical and is accused of pushing her down onto the stairwell and grabbing her by the neck.

Anders has been released on a $15,000 bond.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office said Anders is still assigned to the detention center but will be working outside the secured area of the jail pending further investigation.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.