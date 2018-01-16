2 killed in Loving Co. crash on Sunday

Two people are dead following a crash in Loving County on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on RM 652, about 12 miles northeast of Orla.

DPS Troopers tell us, a 2010 Ford Mustang, was traveling east on RM 652, when for an unknown reason, entered the westbound lane and struck a 2003 Audi RS6, traveling west.

The driver of the Audi, Daniel Robinson, 32, of Bakersfield, CA, and the driver of the 2010 Ford Mustang, Jared Penny, 21, of Marlow, OK, were both pronounced dead on the scene.

