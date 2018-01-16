Teen arrested after shooting man with AR-15

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after shooting a man with an AR-15 rifle.

Pedro David Suchil, 19, is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Midland County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a disturbance in the 3300 block of SC Road 1230 just after 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived they found a man with serious wounds to his leg. We're told he was laying on the ground.

According to a press release, a 19-year-old approached the deputies and told them he had shot the man due to a disturbance with his sister.

