Teen arrested after shooting man with AR-15

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after shooting a man with an AR-15 rifle. 

Pedro David Suchil, 19, is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. 

Midland County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a disturbance in the 3300 block of SC Road 1230 just after 1:30 a.m. 

When they arrived they found a man with serious wounds to his leg. We're told he was laying on the ground. 

According to a press release, a 19-year-old approached the deputies and told them he had shot the man due to a disturbance with his sister. 

