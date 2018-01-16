OPD releases outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help in the search for fugitives with outstanding warrants.

At the top of that list is Niki Leal, 29, with 26 outstanding warrants. Following behind her is Tina Pig, 49, with 11 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list are Ramon Luna, 25, with nine warrants and Adrian Albarado, 40, with six warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-TIPS.

